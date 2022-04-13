Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Portland General Electric worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

POR stock opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

