Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.58

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and traded as low as $17.75. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 30,011 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59.

Get Potomac Bancshares alerts:

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTBS)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.