Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.58

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and traded as low as $17.75. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 30,011 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59.
Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter.
Potomac Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTBS)
Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Potomac Bancshares (PTBS)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.