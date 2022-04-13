PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PREKF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PREKF traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. 4,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

