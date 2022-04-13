Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $1,023.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,298,250 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

