Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

Shares of HD opened at $306.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

