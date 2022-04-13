Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the March 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PY opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. Principal Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 23,615 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period.

