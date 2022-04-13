ProAssurance Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $293.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRA. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,025,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,129,000 after purchasing an additional 787,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,671,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after purchasing an additional 402,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 87.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 287,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 133,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

