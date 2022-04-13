PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Up to $32.64

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.64, but opened at $34.73. PROCEPT BioRobotics shares last traded at $34.89, with a volume of 196 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

The company has a current ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 19.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $63,214,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $1,859,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $382,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $496,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

