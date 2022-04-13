Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progenity currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ PROG opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Progenity has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progenity will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Progenity during the third quarter valued at about $935,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Progenity during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Progenity during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Progenity during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

