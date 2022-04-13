Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Holdings Boosted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 177.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of Progress Software worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Progress Software Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.