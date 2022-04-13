Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

PGNY stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.65. 446,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,717. Progyny has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,686 shares of company stock valued at $24,155,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Progyny by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Progyny by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Progyny by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Progyny by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Progyny by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

