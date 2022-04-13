Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.38.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $165.47. The stock had a trading volume of 39,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,989. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 1 year low of $109.52 and a 1 year high of $170.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

