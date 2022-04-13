Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.38.
PLD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $165.47. The stock had a trading volume of 39,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,989. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 1 year low of $109.52 and a 1 year high of $170.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.
Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prologis (PLD)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.