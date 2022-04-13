PropertyGuru (NASDAQ:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $7.29

PropertyGuru Limited (NASDAQ:PGRU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.00. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 73 shares changing hands.

PropertyGuru Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGRU)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Articles

