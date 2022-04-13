ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $14.40

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $13.96. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 734,790 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,924,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,596,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,046,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,595,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 509.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 143,937 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

