ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.80

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 90809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBT. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 230.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

