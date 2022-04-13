Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE PLX opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

About Protalix BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.