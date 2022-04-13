Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.52

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 5878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTRA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Get Proterra alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 9.64.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $68.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.