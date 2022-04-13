Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Up 6%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.63 and last traded at $37.55. 3,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 433,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,292,000 after buying an additional 102,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,464,000 after purchasing an additional 567,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prothena by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,804,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Prothena by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,742,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

