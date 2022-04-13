PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 1,263.6% in March

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 1,263.6% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPERY opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.3547 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

