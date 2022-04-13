Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEG. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.36.

PEG stock opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.75, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 261,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 48,998 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,263,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

