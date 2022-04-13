Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.23 Million

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and $5,932.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044530 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.40 or 0.07581792 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,130.31 or 0.99940855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00041799 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

