Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Pi Financial

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Pure Gold Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

PGM opened at C$0.19 on Monday. Pure Gold Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$1.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.63.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

