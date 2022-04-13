Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.50

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.99 ($0.18), with a volume of 181362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.80 ($0.19).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62. The stock has a market cap of £56.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

About Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.