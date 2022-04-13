Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.28. 2,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 84,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUYI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Puyi during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Puyi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puyi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services.

