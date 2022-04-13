PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires New Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Eastman Chemical comprises approximately 1.6% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after buying an additional 528,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $20,132,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,356,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,058,000 after purchasing an additional 176,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.83. 32,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,525. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.67.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

