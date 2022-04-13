PVG Asset Management Corp Buys 48,100 Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 197,956.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 91,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,346 shares during the period. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEPA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,503. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32.

HEPA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

