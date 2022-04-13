PVG Asset Management Corp Purchases New Shares in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 52,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. AG Mortgage Investment Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,387,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,223,000 after buying an additional 617,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 318,125 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,567,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MITT stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,186. The company has a market capitalization of $189.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 141.14% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

