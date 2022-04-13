PVG Asset Management Corp Raises Stake in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

PVG Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) by 109.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,850 shares during the quarter. BioLineRx makes up about 1.2% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. PVG Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.34% of BioLineRx worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioLineRx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

BioLineRx stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.99. BioLineRx Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioLineRx (Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.