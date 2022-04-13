PVG Asset Management Corp Takes $226,000 Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Chimerix comprises about 0.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 26.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chimerix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

CMRX stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 445,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,545. The company has a market cap of $383.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.34. Chimerix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 8,753.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

