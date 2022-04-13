Pylon Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $572.00 (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (PYLON) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pylon Finance has a market capitalization of $436,997.19 and approximately $572.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.77 or 0.00072052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00044179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.46 or 0.07508378 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,262.85 or 0.99861684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00041259 BTC.

About Pylon Finance

Pylon Finance’s genesis date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Finance

