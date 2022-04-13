Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

PXS has been the subject of several other reports. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 120,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Pyxis Tankers worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

