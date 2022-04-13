Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.55 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.32.

Shares of PNC opened at $179.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.60. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $170.14 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.