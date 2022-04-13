Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Viper Energy Partners LP Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Shares of VNOM opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,702,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 771,625 shares of company stock valued at $22,816,251. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.03%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.