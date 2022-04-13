Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after buying an additional 28,319,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $501,229,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after buying an additional 15,012,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103,110 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $140,730,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

