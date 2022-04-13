Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Decreased by Analyst

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for American International Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

AIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American International Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,543,000 after acquiring an additional 400,850 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

