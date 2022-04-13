Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

CBSH opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.01. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

