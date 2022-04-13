Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Shares of ICE opened at $124.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.61 and a 200-day moving average of $130.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

