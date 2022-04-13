Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Lowered by Analyst

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for IQVIA in a research report issued on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IQVIA’s FY2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.61.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $237.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $206.69 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.90. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 54.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 107.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,119,000 after acquiring an additional 98,262 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.