Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

Shares of KKR opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

