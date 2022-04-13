Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRU. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

NYSE:PRU opened at $115.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $94.20 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,822.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,466,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after buying an additional 597,615 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 59.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after buying an additional 407,189 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 97.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after buying an additional 302,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

