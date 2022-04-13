Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Issued By KeyCorp

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KRP. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 106.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 66,871 shares in the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 296.01%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.