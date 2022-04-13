Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Benchmark cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $26.86.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $7,457,904.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

