Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

CFR has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

NYSE CFR opened at $137.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.66. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,405,000 after purchasing an additional 102,683 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,059,000 after acquiring an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,548,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

