Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Issued By Capital One Financial

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.66. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $41.00 EPS.

LPI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Shares of LPI opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.57.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

