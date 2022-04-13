Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

CFG opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

