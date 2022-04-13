Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Reduced by Wedbush

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Home Point Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

HMPT stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $433.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Home Point Capital by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.45%.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

