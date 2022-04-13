Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Shell plc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shell in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shell’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.79 EPS.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,440 ($31.80) to GBX 2,570 ($33.49) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.56) to GBX 2,551 ($33.24) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,700 ($35.18) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,156.43.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $55.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.