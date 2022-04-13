Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $101.94 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

