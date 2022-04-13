Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $8.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.97. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.63 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $80.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.57.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS.

In other news, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

