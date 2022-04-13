Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

Shares of TEL opened at $123.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $166.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

